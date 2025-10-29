PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,962,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of USMV opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.