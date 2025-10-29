Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 250 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $317,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.61, a PEG ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.99 and its 200 day moving average is $458.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $553.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock worth $78,144,499. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.