1,658 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

