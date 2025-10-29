Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

