SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Buys 3,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

