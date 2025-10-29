First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Position in Aon plc $AON

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $232,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 2.0%

AON stock opened at $330.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.58.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

