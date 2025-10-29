Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.94 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.