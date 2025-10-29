CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.61, a PEG ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.