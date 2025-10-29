JDM Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

