Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 40,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RSP opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.