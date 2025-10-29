Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Raised by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 199.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.41 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

