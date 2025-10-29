L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.61, a P/E/G ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.06. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $553.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

