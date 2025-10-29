GWN Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,855 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

