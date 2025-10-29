Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

