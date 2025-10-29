Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 42,121 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $167.00.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

