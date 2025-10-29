Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

