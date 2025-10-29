The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $385.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

