Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 9,013 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

