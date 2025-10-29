Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $767.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $780.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

