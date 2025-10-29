GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,556,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

