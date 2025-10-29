WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $692.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

