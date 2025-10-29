Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
Adobe Trading Up 0.6%
ADBE stock opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $327.50 and a one year high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
