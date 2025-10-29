FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FSA Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $777.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

