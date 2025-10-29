Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 376 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.92. The company has a market cap of $450.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

