Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

