Motco Has $2.67 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Motco increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

