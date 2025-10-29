GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.59. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

