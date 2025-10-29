New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $456.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

