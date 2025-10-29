Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2%

PM stock opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.