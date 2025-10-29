Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $692.26. The company has a market capitalization of $724.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

