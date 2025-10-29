Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 166 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $792.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

