L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 9,175 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,379.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

