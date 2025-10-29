PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after buying an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

