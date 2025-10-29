Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

