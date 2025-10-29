Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

