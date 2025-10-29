Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 978,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,239,000 after acquiring an additional 495,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

