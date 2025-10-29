SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 283.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

