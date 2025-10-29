DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Bought by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,017 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 85.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6%

DD stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

