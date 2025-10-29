SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

