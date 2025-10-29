Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

