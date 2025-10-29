Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Purchased by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JDH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

