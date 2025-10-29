Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $81,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after buying an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,775,000 after buying an additional 930,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

