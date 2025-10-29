Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

