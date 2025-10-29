Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

