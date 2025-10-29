Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 201.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $16,848,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,213,220 shares of company stock worth $722,406,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

