Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,806 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.