Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 2.4% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,925 shares of company stock worth $25,193,421. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

