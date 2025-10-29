626 Financial LLC Acquires 9,861 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises about 4.4% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

