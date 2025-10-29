Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 938,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 755,073 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 303,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,208,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

