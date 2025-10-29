Ownership Capital B.V. Has $38.17 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,089 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 2.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 312.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

